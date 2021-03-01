REPORT: 49ers Showing Interest in Teddy Bridgewater

The deeper we get into the 2021 NFL offseason, the more unlikely it seems that Teddy Bridgewater will be the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

Over the last several weeks, Carolina has been mentioned in trade talks for both Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson. Now, the Panthers are receiving phone calls on Teddy Bridgewater, including the San Francisco 49ers, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.

Considering that Bridgewater's name was being thrown around in the hypothetical Watson offer to the Texans, you wonder if the Panthers are wanting to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo. As Grant Cohn of All49ers pointed out, San Francisco would not be able to afford both quarterbacks, so if they were to acquire Bridgewater, Garoppolo could be the potential piece to get that trade done. Or he may not be. Carolina has several needs heading into the 2021 season and dealing Bridgewater doesn't necessarily mean that they will get a quarterback in return. They could ask for some help at other positions or additional draft picks.

If Carolina is able to strike a deal with the Niners, it could also set the Panthers up to be in a much better position to make a run at Watson. For that trade to happen, Carolina is going to have to trade multiple draft picks, but receiving a pick or two from San Francisco makes those picks much easier to part with.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.