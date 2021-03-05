REPORT: Chargers Seeking Trade Partner for Former Panthers OL Trai Turner

Los Angeles looking to part ways with Trai Turner in one way or another.

Almost one year to the day after the Carolina Panthers traded 5X Pro Bowl offensive guard Trai Turner to the Los Angeles Chargers, the team is reportedly "shopping" the veteran on the trade market according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Turner played in just nine games this past season due to a nagging groin injury and when he was on the field, it was not the same Trai Turner we are all accustomed to seeing. He committed two penalties and allowed one sack in just 536 offensive snaps this fall. Not to mention, he had the lowest grade of his career by Pro Football Focus with a 34.8.

As for the Panthers, they had very similar issues with the piece they got in return for Turner, Russell Okung. Okung played in only seven games and he, too, underperformed while on the field.

With both teams likely to move on from their respective veteran offensive linemen, it's safe to say that there was no winner in this trade that was made a year ago.

