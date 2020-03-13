REPORT: NFL Planning to Hold Draft as Scheduled

According to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, the NFL still plans to hold this year’s draft as scheduled. The draft is set to begin on April 23rd and end on April 25th in Las Vegas, NV.

The NFL recently canceled its annual league meeting in Florida that was set for March 29th-April 1st, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The question is whether or not the draft will allows fans, media or anyone for that matter to be in attendance or if it will be digitally produced. With the draft being a little over a month away, there’s still a possibility that the draft will proceed as normal, but time will tell.

The concern surrounding COVID-19 has also caused the cancellation of college basketball’s conference tournaments, the NCAA tournament, The Masters, and caused the NBA and NHL to suspend their seasons. Life will certainly be a lot different without sports, but the right decisions are being made as it is wise to be cautious about the situation rather thank risk the health of thousands of fans, players and coaches at these events.

Yesterday, the Carolina Panthers also released a statement regarding their plan in wake of COVID-19.

“Tepper Sports and Entertainment (TSE) understands and appreciates the concerns and questions around COVID-19 preparedness and considers the health and safety of our patrons, performers and staff our highest priority. Outside of a few exceptions, we have instructed our staff to work from home. We have limited travel for Panthers coaches and scouts until further notice and will continue to prepare for the upcoming league year. TSE will continue to closely monitor developments and remain in contact with local health officials.”

