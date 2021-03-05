Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
REPORT: Panthers Expected to Franchise Tag OT Taylor Moton

Carolina looks to have their best offensive lineman back for the 2021 season.
The Carolina Panthers are doing everything they can to get a long-term deal done with starting right tackle Taylor Moton, but it looks like the team will have to utilize the franchise tag, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The Panthers would love to get Moton locked up for multiple years as he was really the team's only consistent, reliable force up front. 

Over the last month, the Panthers have cleared up a bunch of cap space which should help better position them for something long-term with Moton. Sources tell All Panthers on SI that Moton would carry a first-year cap hit of roughly $8 million - a contract similar to that of Jack Conklin who is on a three-year, $42 million deal. Whereas the projected franchise tag would be around $14 million.

If the two sides can't agree to a multi-year deal by March 9th (franchise tag deadline), that's when you'll likely see the tag be implemented. There's very little to no chance that the Panthers let Moton hit the open market this offseason.

