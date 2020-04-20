Report: Panthers Have Done 'Serious Research' on QB Jordan Love

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that a handful of teams have done “serious research” on Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, including the Carolina Panthers.

Love is one of the more intriguing quarterbacks in this week’s NFL Draft due to his ideal build (measuring just a smidge under 6-foot-4 and weighing 224 pounds at the combine), exemplary arm strength, and keen ability to make accurate throws on the run. According to Fowler, NFL offensive coordinators, scouts, and execs have lauded Love’s game and potential, pointing out his tremendous upside, echoing similar statements expressing the immense talent Love possesses.

The knock on Love entering the draft was his recklessness in 2019, that led to 17 interceptions on the season. An NFL offensive coordinator told Fowler he wasn’t too worried about his turnovers last year, citing the lack of talent around Love and “Utah State's insistence on running ‘field outs’ (throws from the far hash to the other sideline, causing cornerbacks to squat on the route for easy picks).”

The question for Love coming into Thursday’s draft is where will he actually get selected. There have been reports that range from Love going in the top 10 to him falling into the mid to late 20s.

For Carolina’s sake, you don’t assume they select him with their No. 7 overall pick as they’ll likely focus on defensive prospects. However, both general manager Marty Hurney and head coach Matt Rhule have stated that the team would not rule out drafting a quarterback. One would assume that if the Panthers were to select Love, they would most likely need to trade back into the first round, using their No. 38 pick, as Love won’t be on the board in the second round.

Love won’t be a day one starter in the NFL if the Panthers were to select him, so he would benefit sitting behind Teddy Bridgewater and developing his game, specifically working on his accuracy and learning Joe Brady’s system. Carolina already has signal-callers Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, and Will Grier on their roster but Rhule told the media recently that he wouldn’t pass up on a great player, regardless of need, saying that he’s “not preparing for the next 12 months, but the next 12 years.”

The team did invest $63 million in Teddy Bridgewater this offseason, but if the Panthers do indeed believe Love could be a franchise quarterback then taking the Utah State product would not be a wild idea on their end. The way Bridgewater’s contract is structured, the team has an opt-out after the second year, which would save the team $21 million in cap space while only having a $5 million dead cap hit, according to Spotrac, and potentially grant Love at least two years, if he needs it, to develop behind a veteran quarterback if the team were to select him.

Most would be shocked if Carolina selects a quarterback in round one of Thursday’s NFL Draft but you can’t rule anything out with Marty Hurney and this new Panthers’ regime.

Would you be open to the idea of the Panthers selecting a quarterback (Jordan Love) in the draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and connect with other Panthers fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jack Duffy at @JackDuffyTPL