Report: Panthers Hosting Browns Defensive Lineman

Schuyler Callihan

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers are hosting Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Chris Smith on a visit today.

Smith spent the last two seasons as a member of the Cleveland Browns and appeared in 25 games, making two starts. Prior to his time in Cleveland, he spent three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars and one year with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017. 

Smith has mainly spent his career in the NFL as a reserve and has not seen a ton of playing time throughout his first six years in the league. His best season came in 2017 with the Bengals where he finished the season with 26 tackles, three sacks and four tackles for loss.

The Panthers are set to lose multiple veteran defensive lineman in free agency and could be looking to add depth with Smith. 

