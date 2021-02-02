REPORT: Panthers Offered No. 8 Pick to Detroit for Stafford

It seems like every day, something new transpires with the Carolina Panthers and the rumor mill surrounding the quarterback position.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Panthers offered the Detroit Lions the No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft plus a late-round pick. To some, this may seem like a lot but new GM Scott Fitterer said in his introductory press conference that the team would be aggressive and that several transactions will be made before the start of the 2021 season.

Now that the Panthers swung and missed at Stafford, we know they will not shy away from trade talks with the Houston Texans surrounding QB Deshaun Watson, should he be made available. We also know that they are not afraid of moving out of that No. 8 spot in the draft. If the Panthers are unable to land Watson, would they be willing to deal the eighth pick to move up in the draft for a quarterback? Absolutely.

Considering the Dolphins have Tua Tagovailoa, they could strike a deal with Miami to move up to No. 3 and select BYU's Zach Wilson or Ohio State's Justin Fields. Miami will still have a top ten pick plus any additional picks thrown in the mix for the deal to be made. Being in discussions with the Lions about Stafford proves that the Panthers do not believe Teddy Bridgewater gives them the best chance to win games. Both Fitterer and Rhule will do everything possible to land their quarterback of the future, which makes it hard to believe the Panthers will actually pick eighth in the draft.

