Report: Panthers Plan to Host Ex-Lions Starting Corner
The Carolina Panthers patched a lot of holes this offseason, but one that still remains a big issue heading into the start of training camp is cornerback.
Carolina sent Donte Jackson to Pittsburgh in the deal that netted wide receiver Diontae Johnson and with Jaycee Horn's injury history, they have no choice but to add to that room over the course of the next month or so. Former Buffalo Bills fringe starter Dane Jackson inked a deal with Carolina back during the first wave of free agency, but he is not necessarily a long-term answer.
One player to keep a name on in the coming days is 26-year-old free agent Jerry Jacobs. He spent the first three years of his career with the Detroit Lions where he appeared in 40 games, starting 29 of them. Last season, Jacobs set a career high in tackles (55) and interceptions (3), while also tallying eight passes defended, two tackles for loss, and one QB hit.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Panthers plan to bring Jacobs in for a visit. He'll also meet with the Falcons, Jaguars, and Vikings.
He missed the tail end of the 2023 regular season with a hamstring injury, landing on injured reserve. He did not appear in the team's playoff run.
