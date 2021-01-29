REPORT: Panthers to be "Aggressive" in Efforts to Acquire Deshaun Watson

The Carolina Panthers are being mentioned as one of several teams around the league that are interested in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Thursday morning it became publicly known that Watson made a formal trade request to the organization following how the front office has handled things this offseason during their GM and head coaching search. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers are going to be "aggressive" in their pursuit of Deshaun Watson.

Rapoport stated that there's a lot to like about the Panthers' assets which include the No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft. Other names that could be brought up in trade talks are QB Teddy Bridgewater and potentially RB Christian McCaffrey. Rapoport also stated that Jeremy Chinn, Derrick Brown, may be of interest to the Texans but that Carolina will not be willing to part ways with any of its young corps.

Other teams being mentioned for Watson are the New York Jets who hold the No. 2 overall pick and the Miami Dolphins who have the third pick. There could be another team that has an outside shot but these three, in particular, have the best chance. The Jets could throw in Sam Darnold, the Dolphins could throw in Tua Tagovailoa, and the Panthers can throw in Teddy Bridgewater. Obviously, it will take more than just a quarterback and this year's first-round draft pick in return to acquire Watson but most teams will not have an offer as appealing as these three franchises.

Team owner David Tepper wants this organization to win now and Deshaun Watson would be the answer he's looking for.

