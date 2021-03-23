Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
REPORT: Panthers to Re-Sign OL John Miller

Carolina brings back its starting right guard.
The Carolina Panthers have agreed to bring back starting offensive guard John Miller on a one-year deal, according to Jonathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer.

Like much of the Carolina offensive line, John Miller had a rollercoaster type of a season. He had some moments where he looked like he could be a promising piece of the team's future, then he also had some lapses where he was committing penalties (6), allowing sacks (3), QB hits, etc. Miller started 14 games for the Panthers in 2020 and graded out at just 61.1 by Pro Football Focus.

He may not have had the type of year he or the Panthers would have liked to of had but there's potential there for Miller to develop into a quality starter. Now that Miller has a full year under his belt in this offense and a year working with offensive line coach Pat Meyer, I expect him to take a big leap and further prove he is deserving of a starting spot.  

