REPORT: Panthers to Sign QB Teddy Bridgewater

What a wild day it is shaping up to be for the Carolina Panthers.

Early Tuesday morning, the Panthers allowed Cam Newton and his agency to seek a trade. However, it appears that the Panthers really pushed for this as Newton responded on Instagram stating that he "never asked for this".

Now, the Panthers have found the heir apparent to Newton with the signing of free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the deal is likely to be a 3-year, $60 million deal. Again, these are not the finalized digits, but it appears to be somewhere in that neighborhood.

Bridgewater went 5-1 in 2019 as the Saints starting quarterback while filling in for the injured Drew Brees. Stay tuned as we will have more on this developing story.