Taylor Moton to Sign Four-Year Extension with Panthers

With time running out, the Carolina Panthers and starting right tackle Taylor Moton have agreed to terms on a four-year, $72 million extension ($43 million guaranteed) the team announced on Thursday afternoon. Teams have until 4 p.m. EST today to agree to terms on a contract extension with those who were given the franchise tag earlier this offseason.

Moton has been the team's best offensive linemen in each of the past three seasons and is also considered one of the better right tackles in the entire NFL. The Panthers have also flirted with the idea of flipping Moton over to left tackle to protect Sam Darnold's blindside considering he is the most reliable big man up front. However, that doesn't appear to be a move neither Moton nor the coaching staff is willing to make permanent anytime soon. It could be a possibility down the road but it's going to take some time for him to get used to it.

"It's definitely different because your footwork is different," Moton said. "Your hands are different. The playbook is different. Everything is flipped. I'm so used to going one way with my feet and my hips and my hands that it's not as comfortable obviously when you have to flip all of that in your mind. It's muscle memory. It's something that I've come to get more comfortable with reps and I know it's just something that takes more and more reps. I'm just making sure I'm going out of my way and doing everything that I can so that if I'm ever thrown in there, I'm ready as I can be."

