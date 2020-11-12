SI.com
REPORT: There's a "Realistic Chance" McCaffrey Could Play Next Week

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey made a big impact in his return to action this past Sunday after missing six games to a high ankle sprain. He ended the day vs the Chiefs with 151 total yards of offense and two touchdowns (one receiving, one rushing). On the final drive of the game, McCaffrey went to the sideline to be evaluated after injuring his shoulder and did not return to the game.

Wednesday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that he didn't feel like he would be available this week. “It looks like Christian probably won’t play. I wouldn’t say it’s 100%, but it’s looking like he won’t play.”

Earlier in the week, it seemed as if McCaffrey could miss an extended period of time once again, but now it's looking as if he could return as early as next week when the Panthers travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that after seeking a second opinion from a doctor, that there's a "realistic chance" that he could play next week.

The Panthers will likely use some sort of combination of Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon, and Reggie Bonnafon against the Bucs with most of the workload going to the veteran Davis. Bonnafon was activated from the injured list earlier in the week and has since been placed on the team's active 53-man roster.

