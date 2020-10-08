SI.com
AllPanthers
REPORT: Von Miller Eyeing to Return in December vs Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Several stars throughout the NFL have gone down with major injuries that will sideline them anywhere from multiple weeks to a full season. Just a few weeks ago, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey also hit the injured reserve list with a high ankle sprain. Fortunately for the Panthers, it seems as if McCaffrey is on track to return.

One other star that is hopeful to make it back onto the field in 2020 in Denver Broncos elite pass rusher Von Miller. 

Miller had to have surgery on a dislodged tendon in his left foot back in early September and was expected to miss the entire season or close to the full season. On Wednesday, Miller told The Associated Press that he is targeting a return to game action when the Broncos take on the Panthers on December 13th.

In seven of his nine NFL seasons, Miller has posted double-digit sacks and is arguably one of the toughest pass rushers to block, totaling 106 sacks and 135 tackles for loss in his career.

Although he will be a challenge for the Panthers, the one thing Carolina has on their side is familiarity with Von Miller. Russell Okung and Michael Schofield III both spent time with the Broncos. They both know what he does best (essentially everything) and know how he thinks. 

If Miller does return vs the Panthers, how much of a factor do you think he will be? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PanthersAnalyst
PanthersAnalyst

I still have PTSD from Von Miller in Super Bowl 50.

