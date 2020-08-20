Rhule Exemplifies Confidence in QB Room, but "This is Teddy's Show"

Over the last week or so, when asked about the team's quarterback situation, head coach Matt Rhule continues to echo that all three quarterbacks on the roster have been progressing nicely. He has also said that he feels like all three of them could start, but for Will Grier and P.J. Walker that may be something for them to look forward to down the line.

During Thursday's press conference, Rhule further expanded on his analysis of the quarterbacks, specifically on the battle for the backup role.

"Right now, we feel like we have three quarterbacks who can play, but right now this is Teddy’s show and he’s played really well so far this camp so we’re going to keep pushing to get better with him and keep getting Will and P.J. better. We have a competition - if someone plays better, they’ll play. If we were to play today, Teddy would go out there and play the whole game and I expect him to do well."

Photo courtesy of Panthers.com

This shouldn't take many by surprise. I mean let's be honest, the Panthers threw $64 million in the direction of Teddy Bridgewater. Any time you spend that much money on a quarterback in free agency, there's no expectation of him riding the pine. Rhule may like what he sees from Grier and Walker, but when you look at where each quarterback is in their respective career, Bridgewater has the advantage. Then, when you look to see which guy fits the offense best, well, the advantage goes to Bridgewater there too having spent some time with offensive coordinator Joe Brady in New Orleans.

There's no doubt that Bridgewater is the perfect fit to take over the reigns of the offense, but in a year where you are playing football in the middle of a pandemic, each quarterback has to be ready to go. Rhule says that both Grier and Walker have played well at times, but neither has emerged as the clear No. 2 guy at this point. That decision will be made a little closer to the start of the regular season.

"I would’ve said through the first week of camp that P.J. [Walker] would’ve been a little bit ahead. I think Will [Grier] has battled back. I know you guys watch and you guys see it differently because obviously we’re seeing that the ball should go here, it should go there, but to me it’s way too early to start thinking about that yet," Rhule said. "We’re just trying to teach these two guys the system and so one day one might look really good and one day the other might look really good, but really we’re just kind of pointing to like two weeks from now. A lot of guys, they go out there and they want to be perfect at all positions. They go out there and they don’t want to make mistakes. I’m the opposite - I’m encouraging them to make mistakes, but show what they can do and let the coaches correct it. Each day at every position, I think you see guys kind of cutting loose a little bit more, playing a little bit less in fear, a little bit more on the attack. So both of the quarterbacks have had some really good moments."

Grier is certainly a more polished passer than Walker and has better touch on his throws down the field. Walker's athleticism and ability to throw the ball with some zip are two things that Grier lacks. Both are solid quarterbacks, but also have different areas of their game that need to improve.

With it being so early into training camp, Rhule isn't worried about which guy will be Teddy Bridgewater's backup just yet. He wants them to go out to practice every day and continue to get better and get a stronger grasp of the offense - the rest will take care of itself.

"We start the practice off right after stretch with some team reps inside and both guys came out today and had really strong starts, so we’ll see what happens next week and into the third week and really settle on, ‘hey this is the guy who is going to be number two, this is the guy who is going to be number three.’ But the most important thing to me is I feel like we have three guys who can win games in the National Football League eventually, with the young guys maybe not right now, but I think they’re getting closer and closer day by day."

Although Grier and Walker may not be quite ready to lead an NFL franchise at this stage of their career, a bright future certainly lies ahead for the both of them. Rhule coached Walker during his time at Temple and faced Will Grier twice during his time at Baylor. He knows what each guy is capable of and he is "blessed to have three winners" in that quarterback room. More, now than ever, depth at the quarterback position will be pertinent.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.