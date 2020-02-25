Rhule on Newton: “I Really Want Him on the Team”

Today at the NFL Combine, Panthers first year head coach Matt Rhule fielded questions from the media. The most talked about topic was the future of franchise quarterback Cam Newton and which direction the team plans to go in.

Rhule made it very clear that he wants Newton to be a part of the team and is developing a great relationship with him.

“I’m unbelievably excited to get the chance to work with Cam. On a personal note, getting to know him, he’s a diligent guy, he’s working so hard both in Atlanta and Carolina to try and get himself healthy. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him. I’ve enjoyed getting to sit down in the cafeteria when he comes by, sit down in my office. I’m excited to get him healthy, obviously that’s the number one goal for us. He’s doing a great job of doing his part, we just have to make sure that we’re doing our part as we try to get him healthy for the 2020 season,” Rhule said.

“I absolutely want Cam here, there’s absolutely no doubt about that,” he added.

Does this really hold value? I mean, he’s not going to say he doesn’t want Newton on the team. This could be a tactic to entice potential trade suitors if the Panthers choose to eventually go that route. Earlier today, Ian Rapaport of NFL.com reported that the Panthers plan to “move forward” with Cam Newton as of now.

Rhule is a very honest, down to earth guy. He’s not going to feed the media typical coach speak just to dance around questions. He’s going to be fruitfully honest and up front. What he speaks is the truth and you can tell that Rhule truly wants Newton to be under center in 2020. The question is: do David Tepper and Marty Hurney?

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_