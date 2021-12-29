Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Rhule Provides Injury Update on CB Stephon Gilmore

    Carolina could be without their star cornerback the remainder of the season.
    Come Sunday, the Carolina Panthers may have a slew of new faces in the defensive starting lineup whether it be due to COVID or injuries. Wednesday afternoon, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that cornerback Stephon Gilmore (groin) is not likely to play against the Saints this Sunday.

    "He's out for right now. It looks like it could be some time. Stephon is such a professional, so he's trying to work through it but I would not expect him this week."

    When asked if the injury was severe enough to land him on injured reserve and end his season, Rhule did not rule out the possibility. 

    "Yeah I think that's a decision that Scott [Fitterer] is working through. He's talking with Stephon to see if he has a chance to play next week or not so we'll make that decision in due time."

    The Panthers and Saints kickoff on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST.

