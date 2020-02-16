Rivera Holds Panthers Yard Sale, Raises $30,000 for Charity

Over the weekend, former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera held a "yard sale" selling Panthers gear and memorabilia with all proceeds going to the Humane Society of Charlotte.

Rivera was able to help raise over $30,000 during the event and people showed out in masses to take part. Setting your opinions of Rivera aside, he has done a lot for the community and the greater area for Charlotte. His love and passion for the city and the Carolina Panthers organization is like no other and at the end of the day, will always be remembered by the citizens of Charlotte for his diligent work and generosity he showed.

On December 3rd, 2019, Rivera was relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Panthers. He spent nine seasons with the team, guiding them to a 76-63-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance in 2015. On the final day of December, Rivera agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the Washington Redskins. The Panthers and Rivera may be "divorced", but the relationship between Rivera and the Panther fans will be everlasting.

