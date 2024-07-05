Robert Hunt Ranked as One of the NFL's Top Guards
Arguably the biggest move the Carolina Panthers made this offseason was signing former Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt to a five-year, $100 million contract. Much of the pressure Bryce Young saw as a rookie came from the interior of the offensive line. Hunt will fix that.
Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports recently ranked the top 20 interior lineman in the NFL, putting Hunt at No. 11.
"A massive season from Hunt got him paid this offseason by the Carolina Panthers, as his pass protection has consistently improved year after year. Hunt played just 11 games in 2023, but allowed only one sack and three pressures in 315 pass-blocking snaps (1.0% pressure rate allowed per dropback).
"Hunt was a product of an offense that got rid of the ball quickly, so the question remains if he'll replicate the same success in Carolina. He's still on the rise as a guard, and the Panthers are better up front with him on the field."
Ranking ahead of Hunt are Chris Lindstrom (Falcons), Joe Thuney (Chiefs), Zack Martin (Cowboys), Tyler Smith (Cowboys), Kevin Zeitler (Lions), Joel Bitonio (Browns), Landon Dickerson (Eagles), Samuel Cosmi (Commanders), Wyatt Teller (Browns), and Quentin Nelson (Colts).
