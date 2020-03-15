Roger Goodell Unfollows Russell Okung on Twitter After Being Called Out

The NFL has finally reached an agreement to pass the new CBA, running through 2030. The vote passed by a slim 51.5%-48.5% margin.

A few weeks ago, the Carolina Panthers agreed to trade five-time Pro Bowler Trai Turner to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for veteran offensive tackle Russell Okung.

Okung has served on the NFLPA's executive member committee and also threw his name in the running for the NFLPA's presidency, before withdrawing from the race on March 10th. He filed a complaint against the NFLPA for negotiating the new CBA in "bad faith", citing cancellation of bargaining sessions, insufficient authority to bargain, refusal to provide information, imposing conditions on bargaining, boulwarism, surface bargaining, unilateral changes, refusal to sign a written agreement, and several other reasons.

On Friday, Okung called out NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in regards to the CBA negotiations.

Then, on Saturday, the commissioner created a little "shot back" at Okung and unfollowed him on Twitter. Call it what you want, but it seems that the commissioner was either a little annoyed or upset with Okung's remarks not only to him, but everything revolving around the new CBA.

Do you think Okung is right for calling out the commissioner? Let us know your thoughts and discuss in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.