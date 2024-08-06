Roster Move: Panthers Claim Former Broncos Safety Caden Sterns Off Waivers
The Carolina Panthers, who hold the first position in the waiver order, have successfully claimed defensive back Caden Sterns, as reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Sterns was recently waived by the Denver Broncos.
Sterns, a former fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, brings valuable depth and potential to the Panthers' secondary.
The Broncos drafted Sterns 152nd overall in 2021 where he spent the first three seasons of his career playing in the Mile High. During his time in Denver, Sterns accumulated 49 tackles, two sacks, nine pass deflections, and four interceptions.
Sterns missed most of the 2023 season after being placed on injured reserve due to a torn patellar tendon in Week One.
A native of Dallas, TX, Sterns played college football at the University of Texas and was named the 2018 Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and a 2018 First-team All-Big 12 selection.
