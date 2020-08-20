ROSTER MOVE: Panthers Officially Add Jalen Jelks, Waive Tight End

Defensive end Jalen Jelks (claimed off waivers from Cowboys) has cleared his COVID testing and is practicing with the team, per multiple reports. In a corresponding move, the Panthers waived tight end Andrew Vollert, who the Panthers picked up on Sunday.

Rhule talked about the move during today's Zoom press conference.

"He's a great young man and we had no issues with him at all. We had the chance to get a pass rusher in Jelks, Hemingway is back today, so it's just a numbers game. This is a really hard year being at 80 (players) as opposed to 90 and having some players get hurt early that we want to hold onto like Kirkwood, etc. so really, just got caught up in a numbers game. He did a nice job, caught a touchdown, but Hemingway being back and a chance to go get Jelks just really led to that."



Jelks (6'6", 260 lbs) was drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2019 draft out of Oregon and spent all of the 2019 season on the injured reserve list with an undisclosed injury.

In his final two years at Oregon, Jelks combined for 115 tackles, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception. His role with the Carolina Panthers will likely start as an opportunity to showcase himself on the practice squad. The options the Panthers have up front make it very unlikely to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

