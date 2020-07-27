Roster Move: Panthers Sign Familiar Veteran Linebacker

Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers announced the signing of veteran linebacker Adarius Taylor, per team release.

Taylor was with the Panthers in 2014 and appeared in ten games, making two starts. In those ten games, Taylor registered 12 tackles and one forced fumble. This time around, Taylor will likely have a much more expanded role in what is considered a very thin linebacking unit.

Taylor had the best two seasons of his career while with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017 and 2018. In the two seasons combined, he tallied 91 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, three QB hits, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery (touchdown), six pass deflections, and one interception. This past season, Taylor saw limited action in 15 games with the Cleveland Browns.

To make room for Taylor, the team placed undrafted rookie defensive lineman Austrian Robinson on waivers.

