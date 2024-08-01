Roster Move: Panthers Sign Free Agent WR Tayvion Robinson
The Carolina Panthers added depth to their receiving corps by signing former Kentucky wide receiver Tayvion Robinson.
Robinson, who went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, signed with the Baltimore Ravens on May 3 but was later waived by the team on June 26.
The Virginia native played two seasons at Kentucky after transferring from Virginia Tech.
Over his five-year collegiate career, Robinson accumulated 194 receptions for 2,604 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also served as a punt returner, recording 67 returns for 639 yards and a touchdown.
Robinson will compete for a spot on the Panthers' final roster during training camp and preseason.
The Panthers will start their preseason next Thursday against the New England Patriots. They will then play the New York Jets on August 17 and the Buffalo Bills on August 24 before officially starting the season against New Orleans on September 8.
MORE STORIES FROM PANTHERS ON SI
Panthers Place TE Stephen Sullivan on Injured Reserve
Former Panthers LB A.J. Klein Announces Retirement