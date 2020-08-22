SI.com
AllPanthers
ROSTER MOVE: Panthers Sign Veteran Linebacker

Schuyler Callihan

Linebacker has been one position that the Carolina Panthers have continued to add guys at over the last several months and today is no different. This morning, the Panthers announced the signing of veteran linebacker Julian Stanford, per team release.

Stanford is entering his ninth year in the NFL and has spent time with the Jaguars, Lions, Jets, and most recently the Buffalo Bills. He has appeared in 88 games in his career, notching just 11 starts, but has been a factor on special teams. He has played less than 10% of defensive snaps over the last three seasons, but has been in on 68% of special team plays.

He adds depth to a relatively thin linebacking unit, but I would expect him to have very limited defensive snaps.

As a corresponding move, the team waived linebacker David Reese. 

