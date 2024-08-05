Roster Move: Panthers Sign Veteran TE Jacob Hollister
Veteran tight end Jacob Hollister is making his return to the football field after a year off due to injury. The Carolina Panthers announced his signing on Sunday, providing a much-needed boost to their tight end depth chart, which had been thinned by recent injuries.
Hollister, 30, brings seven years of NFL experience to Carolina. He has previously played for the Patriots, where he was a member of New England's 2018 Super Bowl run, and had stints with the Seahawks, Bills, Jaguars, Raiders, and Vikings.
Hollister, who signed with the Raiders last season, missed the 2023 season due to an injury and was placed on injured reserve by the Raiders. He was later released with an injury settlement.
In his seven-year career, the former undrafted free agent from Wyoming has amassed 83 receptions for 707 yards and seven touchdowns.
