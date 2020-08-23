SI.com
AllPanthers
ROSTER MOVE: Panthers Waive RB Jordan Scarlett

Jason Hewitt

The Panthers have decided to let go of Jordan Scarlett after he played only one season with the team. He mostly contributed on special teams in his nine games with the Panthers. In total, Scarlett only had four carries for nine yards. 

Scarlett's first season in the NFL ended after he suffered knee and ankle injuries against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.

This move came shortly after Carolina signed kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik off of waivers. As training camp continues, the 80-man roster adjustments have to be made. Unfortunately, Scarlett was one of the players who had to go.

This could have been predicted after the Panthers signed Mike Davis. Davis only produced 27 yards on 13 carries split between the Bears and the Panthers last season, but he has more experience than Scarlett. Davis will be looking forward to putting up numbers that resemble his 2018 season in Seattle where he produced 514 rushing yards, 214 receiving yards, and five total touchdowns. 

The competition for the RB2 spot appears to be a little clearer now that Scarlett has been waived. Mike Davis and Reggie Bonnafon will be battling for the job behind Christian McCaffrey. Bonnafon recorded 16 rushes for 116 yards and one touchdown last season. A running back committee between Bonnafon and Davis is also a very realistic possibility. Time will tell how Matt Rhule and Joe Brady handle the situation in the very near future.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PanthersAnalyst
PanthersAnalyst

Just commented on another post that I had hoped for him! Probably caught in the numbers game with Mike Davis, Reggie Bonnafon, and the emerging dual position Myles Hartsfield. Limited in the pass game.

Not a particularly egregious bust, but not helping #Panthers GM Marty Hurney’s case that he’s an “elite” college talent evaluator.

