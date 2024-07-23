Roster Moves: Panthers Activate Two Players from PUP List
Just days after being played on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list undrafted rookie wide receiver Jalen Coker and fifth-round cornerback Chau Smith-Wade have been cleared and activated and will be ready to participate on day one of training camp.
Coker faces a steep hill with several wide receivers ahead of him, but with a strong preseason, he could find a way to stick around even if it's on Carolina's practice squad. The former Holy Cross star totaled 1,952 yards and 26 touchdowns in his final two seasons.
According to defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley, Smith-Wade is expected to compete for playing time at nickel alongside veteran Troy Hill.
"I think he translates immediately as nickel, but as we go through training camp and preseason, we'll get to experiment with him on the outside. What he does have is he's got a great mental aptitude. He attacks his learning and then he just does a good job of getting around the pros and modeling himself after them."
