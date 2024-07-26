Roster Moves: Panthers Sign Turay & Three Others
It didn't take long for Dan Morgan to make a series of moves. Friday evening, the Carolina Panthers signed veteran pass rusher Kemoko Turay, tight end Feleipe Franks, cornerback Kiondre Thomas, and wide receiver Devin Carter.
In four years with the Colts, Turay tallied 33 tackles, 29 QB hits, 12 sacks, seven tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
Franks entered the league as a quarterback but made the transition to tight end after being unable to round out his development at the position.
Thomas has bounced around the league, spending some time with the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, and Green Bay Packers, and most recently playing for the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL.
And for Carter, he returns after signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent and going through rookie minicamp with the team. He spent the first four years of his collegiate career at NC State before transferring to West Virginia last season. During his lone season with the Mountaineers, Carter caught 27 passes for 501 yards and two touchdowns.
The Panthers waived safety Clayton Isbell, offensive tackle Christian Duffie, and wide receiver Sam Pinckney to make room for the additions and placed WR Cam Sims on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Jerry Jacobs Picks Rams Over Panthers, Others
DeShaun Foster Discusses Viral Moment at Big Ten Media Days