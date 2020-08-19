Russell Okung Discusses Retirement Rumors + Future With Panthers

A couple of weeks ago, reports began to surface that Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung was "mulling" the idea of retirement in wake of the pandemic or potentially opting out of the upcoming season.

Photo courtesy of Panthers.com

On Tuesday morning, Okung responded to those reports denying any truth to them, stating that he is going to play.

"I think it's unfortunate that certain people in the media are more interested in being first to report as opposed to report something which is accurate. No conversations like that have been had in order for that individual to feel it necessary to put any information out there like that. Especially and during this time, when people are dealing with unemployment, to put any sort of farce information out there is extremely disappointing."

This is a bit of a sigh of relief for Panthers' fans who were concerned that the team would have essentially traded a five-time Pro Bowler, Trai Turner, for nothing. Now with Okung gearing up for his first season in Carolina, he will provide the Panthers with arguably the best pass protection from the left tackle spot the team has had in many years. Okung is in the final year of his deal, so the future for him may seem unclear, but he's focused on this season first and foremost.

"I can't speak to that," Okung said about contract negotiations. "You'll have to ask Marty [Hurney] and Samir [Suleiman] and those guys. But for right now, I have an opportunity to be the starting left tackle. We're working in training camp and trying to get to week one and we'll see how it shapes up. I love what I do, I would hope that I'm a real contributor to the team and right now, camp is in front of us and we've got to put our hard hats on and make sure we put a good product out there."

"I will say, I get an opportunity to do something that I love. There's so many people across the world that are unemployed or going through some really difficult situations and my heart goes out to them. As for me, I still have a job, I still get a chance to report here this morning by doing something that I've been gifted to do and I'm going to put my best foot forward and continue to do that."

Okung will not only spend the 2020 season as the team's starting left tackle, but also mentoring and helping develop second year man Greg Little - someone he thinks has the potential to be really, really good.

"Like things were done to me when I was younger, veterans took me under their wing, supported me, and showed me how to play the game and I want to pay that forward with Greg and I think he has a really good opportunity to be successful in the future."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.