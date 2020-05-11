AllPanthers
Russell Okung Releases Statement on NLRB's Decision

Schuyler Callihan

Earlier today, Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Russell Okung decided to appeal his claim that was filed to the NFLPA for the player union negotiating the CBA deal in "bad faith".

Moments ago, Okung took to Twitter releasing a statement on the National Labor Relations Board's decision to dismiss his complaint.

Okung appears to be firm in his stance and will continue to fight for the players best interests. Although the appeal may not be recognized, it was something that needed to be done in order to preserve Okung's efforts in fighting for his fellow colleagues. 

