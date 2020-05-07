Russell Okung's NFLPA Complaint Dismissed by NLRB

Prior to officially being traded from the Los Angeles Chargers to the Carolina Panthers, veteran offensive tackle Russell Okung filed a complaint against the NFLPA for CBA negotiations happening in "bad faith" and unfair labor practice.

Okung publicly stated his concern on social media concerning cancellation of bargaining sessions, insufficient authority to bargain, refusal to provide information, imposing conditions on bargaining, boulwarism, surface bargaining, unilateral changes, refusal to sign a written agreement, and several other reasons, which you can see below.

At one point, Okung was in the running for the title of NFLPA President, but withdrew his candidacy the day after he had filed the complaint. Thursday afternoon, Okung's complaint was dismissed by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Okung will have until May 20th to make his appeal, which will likely happen, according to Pelissero's report.

One of the many things that were being discussed in the new CBA deal is the addition of a 17th regular season game, which Okung and several other stars around the league are not in favor of.

In February, the executive committee voted 6–5 not to recommend the proposed CBA to players. It then moved to a vote from 32 team representatives at the NFL combine, where the the vote stood at 17–14. There must be a two-thirds vote to pass a proposed CBA.

Do you think Okung should appeal? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.