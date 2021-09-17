Saints Could be Without 4 Defensive Starters vs Panthers

Carolina could have a slight advantage on the offensive side of the ball.

Earlier today, the Carolina Panthers announced their injury report and will have everyone available for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Unfortunately for the Saints, the same could not be said. Linebacker Kwon Alexander (elbow), defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder), linebacker Chase Hansen (groin), center Erik McCoy (calf), and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) have all been ruled out of this week's game. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand), defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), and defensive back P.J. Williams are all listed as questionable.

This means the stats will officially be without two defensive starters (Alexander & Davenport) and could be without two more (Lattimore & Gardner-Johnson).

Kickoff between the Panthers and Saints is set for 1 p.m. on FOX.

