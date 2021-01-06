Sam Mills Named a Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The former Panthers linebacker is up for nomination for a 2nd straight year.

Back in September, the Pro Football Hall of Fame named 130 nominees for the 2021 Hall of Fame class. That list was dwindled down to just 25 semifinalists in November and now, the list has been trimmed once again to the final 15 finalists.

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills has been named a finalist for a second consecutive year.

Prior to landing with the Panthers, Mills spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints before coming to Carolina in 1995. In three seasons with the Panthers, Mills totaled 331 tackles, 10 sacks, six fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles, and seven interceptions.

Voting for the 2021 class will take place on January 19th with the class being revealed at the NFL Honors on Saturday, February 6th.

The other 14 finalists can be seen below:

DE Jared Allen (Chiefs 2004-07, Vikings 2008-13, Bears 2014-15, Panthers 2015)

DB Ronde Barber (Buccaneers 1997-2012)

OT Tony Boselli (Jaguars 1995-01, Texans 2002)

S LeRoy Butler (Packers 1990-2001)

G Alan Faneca (Steelers 1998-2007, Jets 2008-09, Cardinals 2010)

WR Torry Holt (Rams 1999-2008, Jaguars 2009)

WR Calvin Johnson (Lions 2007-15)

FS John Lynch (Buccaneers 1993-2003, Broncos 2004-07)

QB Peyton Manning (Colts 1998-2011, Broncos 2012-15)

LB Clay Matthews (Browns 1978-93, Falcons 1994-96)

DE Richard Seymour (Patriots 2001-08, Raiders 2009-12)

LB Zach Thomas (Dolphins 1996-2007, Cowboys 2008)

WR Reggie Wayne (Colts 2001-14)

DB Charles Woodson (Raiders 1998-2005, 2013-15, Packers 2006-12)

