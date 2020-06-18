Several Former Panthers on 2021 College Football HOF Ballot

Several former Panthers players and coaches have been named to the official ballot for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame.

The most notable former Panther nominated was former All-Pro defensive end Julius Peppers who spent three seasons at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. This is Peppers' second time being listed on the ballot after he was first eligible in 2019. As a Tar Heel, Peppers totaled 167 total tackles, 30.5 sacks, along with five forced fumbles and five interceptions while being named All-ACC twice.

Julius Peppers earned immense national recognition, being named as a unanimous All-American in 2001 along with being named as the country's top defensive player and interior lineman the same year, finishing top-10 in Heisman Trophy voting.

The Panthers eventually drafted Peppers with their No. 2 overall pick in 2002 where he went on to have an illustrious career in Carolina, becoming a nine-time pro bowler, earning First-Team All-Pro honors three times. He was also named to the NFL's all-decade teams for the 2000s and the 2010s.

Among other former Panthers nominated, was the team's most recent head coach, Ron Rivera, who spent the previous nine years in Carolina before being fired last December. Rivera won 76 games for the Panthers from 2011-2019, taking the team to the Super Bowl in 2016.

During Rivera's time at the University of California, he was a consensus First Team All-American in 1983 and named East-West Shrine Game Most Valuable Player. Additionally, he was selected as the Pac-10's Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 1983, leading California in tackles from 1981-83.

Other former Panthers listed on the ballot include the following:

Dan Morgan, Miami (FL)-Linebacker: Morgan was with Carolina from 2001-2007 where he was a Pro Bowler in 2004. At Miami, he was unanimous First-Team All-American in 2001, becoming the first player to sweep all of the Butkus, Bednarik, and Nagurski awards in the same season.

Al Lucas, Troy-Defensive Lineman: Lucas played in Carolina from 2000-01. At Troy, he was a two-time First-Team All-American (1998-1999), winning the Buck Buchanan Award in 1999 as the nation’s top defensive player for Division I-AA.

Tyrone Poole, Fort Valley State (GA)-Defensive Back: Poole was drafted by the Panthers in the first round back in 1995 and played three seasons in Carolina where he totaled five interceptions and 164 total tackles. A First-Team All-American selection in 1994, Poole also was named as the SIAC’s conference defensive players of the year in both 1993 and 1994.

Ken Dorsey, Miami (FL)-Quarterback: Dorsey was Carolina’s quarterback's coach from 2013-17, under staff for Cam Newton’s MVP in 2015 along with the team’s Super Bowl appearance in 2016. At Miami, Dorsey was named First Team All-American in 2002, leading the Canes to back-to-back BCS Championship games, winning the national title game in 2001.

Jack Del Rio, USC-Linebacker: Del Rio was the Panthers’ defensive coordinator in 2002. In 1984, he was a consensus First Team All-American at USC while also earning First Team All-Pac-10 selection twice.

Click here for the full College Football Hall of Fame Ballot.

Which former Panther(s) have the most realistic chance to make the CFB HOF?

