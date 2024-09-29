Shaq Thompson injury: What it means for the Carolina Panthers defense
Shaq Thompson was carted to the locker room at the beginning of the fourth quarter of today's Carolina Panthers matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Thompson, a ten-year veteran, has been the heartbeat of the Panther defense for the majority of his impressive NFL career. A knee injury kept him out for most of the 2023 season, but a blistering start to 2024 saw Thompson turning back the clock to his glory days.
Unfortunately, it looks like another injury will cause Thompson to miss some time. There are minimal details surrounding his exit at this time, but the cart ride to the locker room following a stint in the blue medical tent on the sideline is an ominous sign. The only info given is that Thompson suffered a heel injury and he is questionable to return to Sunday's tilt.
In Thompson's stead came rookie Trevin Wallace. Wallace, a third round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was one of the stars of the preseason. The rookie was seen flying all over the field at practices, cementing his rising star with a flashy showing against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in August's joint workout.
If the veteran linebacker is to miss time, it will open the door for Wallace to see an increased workload. He saw 11 snaps in week three against Oakland, and it's likely that he'll finish out the fourth quarter against Cincinnati.
Trevin Wallace scouting report
B/R's scouting report on Wallace said this about the linebacking prospect: Trevin Wallace has the potential to become a solid rotational linebacker in the NFL. He has a good frame with little to no bad weight and some impressive length with 33-inch arms. He's also shown decent movement skills to be effective in man coverage...However, Wallace's traits are average at best, and he struggles to take on blocks. He's soft at the point of attack and lacks the strength to hold ground against offensive linemen. He likely will have a similar problem against blocking tight ends in the NFL.
Carolina has a rich history of elite linebacker play, and Wallace projects to be next in line. Those traits he flashed all offseason during practices and preseason games will be tested going forward as Carolina looks to integrate the rookie into their starting defense.
