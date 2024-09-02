Six Panthers get new jersey numbers, including rookie TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
Six players on the Carolina Panthers' roster were assigned new jersey numbers on Monday.
Rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders switches from No. 85 to No. 0 and recently acquired corner Michael Jackson will sport No. 2, while a handful of newcomers settled on a number - CB Keenan Isaac (No. 12), CB Shemar Bartholomew (No. 27), CB Tariq Castro-Fields (No. 29), and OL Jarrett Kingston (No. 61).
Sanders finally gets to rep the number he's wanted all along. GM Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales know how coveted single digit numbers are and wanted the rookie to earn it and he did exactly that with a phenomenal training camp and preseason.
“I feel like every rookie got to earn their number," Sanders said back in the spring. "I knew I wasn’t going to have zero coming in, so I’ve already had that mindset knowing what I got to do to come in and put the work in day in, day out to earn that number.
“I told everybody I’m trying to be the next Greg Olsen here. He was one of the tight ends to change the game back in the day and him doing what he did here…I feel like they seen what they did in me. I’m trying to be the next Greg Olsen. I’m trying to be the new face of the offense for sure."
