Some Good News on Xavier Legette's Injury
About halfway through Sunday morning's practice, Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette was seen in the front seat of a cart taking him back to the stadium. It was unclear at the time if it was injury-related, but he did not return to practice and head coach Dave Canales provided an update at his post-practice press conference.
“It’s something in his lower leg. I don’t want to get into any details. We’re just going to evaluate him this afternoon as a precaution and then we’ll go from there. I’ll have more information for you guys.”
According to multiple reports, Legette had an MRI which revealed no fracture to his foot and is considered to be day-to-day. The Panthers have practice Monday and Tuesday morning before flying out for their first preseason game against the New England Patriots. With the injury happening so close to kickoff, it seems unlikely that he will play on Thursday night, but there's always a chance. Dave Canales will provide another update on his status this afternoon.
The Panthers traded up into the final pick of the first round to select Legette after a stellar senior year at South Carolina. Last season, he caught 71 passes for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns.
MORE STORIES FROM PANTHERS ON SI
Bryce Young is Seizing Leadership Opportunities in Year Two
Quick Hits: Slow Start on Offense, Lack of Deep Shots, Preseason Plan, + More
Ja'Tavion Sanders Thrusted Into the Spotlight in Training Camp