Sorensen Says: Beware the Spoilers
Longtime Charlotte Observer sports columnist Tom Sorensen tries to help us wrap our arms around what to expect in the NFL. Here are his Week 8 picks.
I was pretty good last week. But weren't we all. The team with the better record won every game but one -- Atlanta's hammering of Carolina.
Suddenly the Falcons are formidable. They'e like a lapped car at a NASCAR track, hoping for a stupendous rally, hoping the other drivers or crews make a mistake.
WEEK 12
Thursday
Houston 2 over Indianapolis
Sunday
Atlanta 11 over Tampa Bay
Cleveland 9 over Miami
Seattle 4 over Philadelphia
Chicago 2 over New York Giants
New Orleans 13 over Carolina
Buffalo 3 over Denver
Detroit 4 over Washington
Oakland 4 over the New York Jets
Pittsburgh 8 over Cincinnati
Tennessee 6 over Jacksonville
New England 1 over Dallas
San Francisco 3 over Green Bay
Monday
Baltimore 3 over Los Angeles Rams