Sorensen Says: Beware the Spoilers

Longtime Charlotte Observer sports columnist Tom Sorensen tries to help us wrap our arms around what to expect in the NFL. Here are his Week 8 picks.

I was pretty good last week. But weren't we all. The team with the better record won every game but one -- Atlanta's hammering of Carolina.

Suddenly the Falcons are formidable. They'e like a lapped car at a NASCAR track, hoping for a stupendous rally, hoping the other drivers or crews make a mistake.

WEEK 12

Thursday

Houston 2 over Indianapolis

Sunday

Atlanta 11 over Tampa Bay

Cleveland 9 over Miami

Seattle 4 over Philadelphia

Chicago 2 over New York Giants

New Orleans 13 over Carolina

Buffalo 3 over Denver

Detroit 4 over Washington

Oakland 4 over the New York Jets

Pittsburgh 8 over Cincinnati

Tennessee 6 over Jacksonville

New England 1 over Dallas

San Francisco 3 over Green Bay

Monday

Baltimore 3 over Los Angeles Rams