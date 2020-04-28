AllPanthers
Sports Illustrated's Draft Grade for the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books and new head coach Matt Rhule put an emphasis on drafting defensive players. So much of an emphasis, he used all seven draft picks on that side of the ball, which is the first time that has ever happened in the modern draft era.

Following the draft, Sports Illustrated gave the Carolina Panthers a "B" for their draft grade, which is pretty respectable, considering that is exactly what I decided to give them in our edition of Carolina Panthers draft grades.

The Panthers used their first two picks of the draft strengthening their defensive line by selecting Auburn's Derrick Brown to man the middle at No. 7 overall. Then, followed that up by snagging an elite pass rusher in Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos. After establishing the defensive line, the Panthers traded back into the back half of the 2nd round to select safety Jeremy Chinn of Southern Illinois. This would start a run of secondary players that included the likes of Notre Dame corner Troy Pride Jr. and West Virginia/St. Louis BattleHawks safety Kenny Robinson. 

Later in the draft, they went back to adding bodies up front and selected Baylor defensive tackle Bravvion Roy - a guy that is ultra familiar with Phil Snow's defensive scheme.

Despite many believing the Panthers should have at least used one pick for the offensive side of the ball, they drafted to their needs and many of their needs fell to the defensive side. Carolina added a lot of guys in free agency on the offensive side of the ball, which meant they could use literally every pick on rebuilding their defense.

Do you agree with Sports Illustrated's draft grade for the Panthers? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

