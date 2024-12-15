Spread & over/under predictions for Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Carolina Panthers are hoping to put an end to a three-game skid Sunday afternoon as they welcome in the Dallas Cowboys.
Here are my picks for today's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Panthers -2.5
1-star play on the Panthers (-2.5): The Panthers are favored for the first time in what feels like a decade, and yes, I'm laying the points. Obviously, I don't have a ton of confidence in this play, but I do believe Carolina is the side to look at here. Outside of one big game against the Houston Texans, Cooper Rush hasn't been able to do a whole lot in the passing game. This is a team that lacks confidence. Meanwhile, Carolina is trending in the other direction, believing it can beat anyone despite continuing to come up short. Carolina wins a close one.
Over/Under: 41.5
3-star play on the over: Despite winning two of their last three games, the Cowboys' defense has allowed a ton of yardage through the air. I'm not sure if this will be Bryce Young's big number game that officially removes the questions surrounding his ability to be a franchise guy, but it could be. Dallas will be without star cornerback Trevon Diggs, who didn't make the trip due to a knee injury. There will be opportunities in the passing game, for sure. On the other hand, Carolina's defense has played much better over the last month or so but is still allowing 26 points per game over the last three weeks. That should be enough to get up and over the number.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
What Mike McCarthy said about Bryce Young and his newfound poise
Dave Canales shares diagnosis for curing Xavier Legette’s dropsies
Why Bryce Young and his ‘little’ legs may have big day vs. Cowboys
Tre Boston reacts to Bill Belichick taking the North Carolina HC job