Stephen A. Smith Says Newton Should "Get Healthy and Go Somewhere Else"

Schuyler Callihan

The main topic of the off-season for the Carolina Panthers has been about what they plan to do with their franchise quarterback, Cam Newton.

During the middle of the season, it felt almost as if the two sides essentially knew that the clock had run its course and that a fresh start would be in the best interest of both parties. Then, once the Panthers hired Matt Rhule as the head coach and offensive guru Joe Brady as the team's new offensive coordinator, things seemed to change. All of a sudden, out of no where, there seemed to be an interest in bringing Newton back to Charlotte.

Over the last month or so, there has been little to no talk about which direction they are leaning in. Panthers owner David Tepper addressed the topic the other day without tipping his hand.

Yesterday morning on ESPN's telecast of "First Take", Stephen A. Smith stated his thoughts on the whole ordeal. 

"He needs to leave," Smith said. "I think that the owner has clearly made a decision that he's moved in a different direction. So, if I'm Cam Newton and I'm listening to this stuff and I'm hearing it - my priority is to be healthy, so I can go somewhere else. Carolina, under the new stewardship of new owner David Tepper is not the place for Cam Newton as far as I'm concerned," he added.

Smith also mentioned that the Chicago Bears could be a potential suitor for Newton and has been a destination many feel he will go if he is indeed traded. 

There are many reasons as to why the Panthers should keep Cam Newton, but Tepper and the rest of the front office need to make their decision prior to the NFL Draft in late April.

Do you agree with Stephen A. Smith's comments? If you were in Cam Newton's shoes, would you want out of Carolina? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below! 

