Stun the NFL World? Here's How the Panthers Can Do It
The expectation isn't for the Carolina Panthers to win the NFC South, make noise in the playoffs, and be this year's version of the 2023 Detroit Lions. But they could come out on top of a weak division and once you get to the postseason, anything can happen.
So, what needs to take place for the Panthers to stun the NFL world and secure a spot in the playoffs?
1. Bryce Young Takes More Than a Step
Again, we are thinking with the glass completely full of optimism. Young really just needs to show flashes this fall of being a franchise quarterback, but for the Panthers to be crowned division champs in 2024, he has to do a whole lot more than show flashes. He needs to take a significant leap. Get the ball out quick, make smart decisions with the football, and complete passes further downfield.
Having Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette in the mix will go a long way in allowing him to be successful this fall, but he still shoulders a lot of the responsibility. The Panthers need to win games because of his play, not because they had to play elite defense and play clock control. Young has to become a difference-maker and if he does, all possibilities are on the table.
2. Efficient Ground Game
The key to really opening things up on offense is the ground game. Carolina finished 20th in rushing yards per game (120.1) last season, but ranked 23rd in yards per carry (4.0).
It doesn't matter if a lead back emerges or if it's a by-committee approach. Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, and Rashaad Penny have to form an efficient rushing attack that takes some pressure off of Bryce Young. Guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis have to live up the $153 million investment the Panthers made into the two combined.
3. Defense Stays Healthy
Carolina lost some key pieces to its defense this offseason with Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu, and Donte Jackson no longer in place. However, the overall starting unit appears to be in a much better position with guys that truly fit Ejiro Evero's 3-4 scheme.
It's a unit that finished 3rd in total defense in 2023 and in the top five of most statistical categories. They have the talent to repeat that production that fall, but they have to stay healthy. This group severely lacks depth in all three levels and if the injury bug starts going around, that alone could be what holds Carolina back.
4. A Little Help
Okay, maybe a lot of help. For a team to go from 2-15 to winning the division, a lot has to go their way. In all likelihood, they're going to need the rest of the division to hang around the .500 mark for much of the season to have a shot. Carolina doesn't have the talent to get into a race where 11 or more wins gets you the division.
