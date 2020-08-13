AllPanthers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Tahir Whitehead Admired the Way Kuechly Played, Now Seeks His Advice

Schuyler Callihan

Attempting to replace an all-time great such as Luke Kuechly is easier said then done. The man was a 7X Pro Bowler, 5X All-Pro and the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year - there's no replacing that. 

However, Carolina had to do something about the void Kuechly left behind, so they went out and signed free agent veteran Tahir Whitehead to a one-year, $2.5 million contract this offseason. This type of a deal could be a "prove it" sort of deal, but with eight years under his belt, it's not so much about talent, but more about whether or not he has a lot of highly productive football in him at age 30.

During Thursday's Zoom press conference, Whitehead talked about filling in Kuechly's place and the pressure that comes along with it.

“Not necessarily, I wouldn’t say pressure. At the end of the day, I’m always hypercritical of myself. I always say that I’m my biggest critic. I’m always looking for ways to improve my game and make sure I can go out there and just do anything and everything I can to help my team. That’s how I’ve always approached the game and that’s how I’ll always approach the game," Whitehead said. "So with that being said, I still take advantage of the fact that Luke is in the building. I’m not prideful in any way, shape, or form, egotistical, and like, you know, ‘I’m not going to talk to him just because he was here and everyone loved him.’

"I love the way Luke played. We came in the same year and I’ve always admired the way he played. From the big plays to the energy he played with. So for me, it’s a blessing to still be able to pick his brain. He’s a great dude, he’s open and always willing to sit down and break down film. When he’s out on the field, I’ll ask him what he thought about certain things, what he’s looking at when he’s dissecting runs or plays. I’d be a fool to not take advantage of the fact that he’s still around.”

Although Whitehead may not be able to match the production of Kuechly, he is going to be a valuable piece of this defense. His knowledge of the game and experience in the league will be of great benefit to a defense that is particularly young. He, along with Shaq Thompson, forms a robust linebacking duo that will account for a myriad of tackles and negative plays. 

Over the course of the last four seasons, Whitehead has done nothing but produce. Again, not on the level of Kuechly, but he has carved out a very well respected career. In the last four years alone, he has notched 476 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and six QB hits.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Curtis Samuel Shrugs Off the Offseason Trade Rumors

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel is worried about the now, not the past

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: LB Tahir Whitehead Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers linebacker Tahir Whitehead could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

The Panthers' O-Line Training Camp Battle

The starting guard spot is currently up for grabs

Jason Hewitt

Jeremy Chinn Looks to be the Swiss Army Knife of the Panthers' Defense

Carolina rookie safety Jeremy Chinn could be the team's most versatile defensive player in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

jaltorfer

ESPN Mock Draft Has Panthers Selecting a QB in First Round

Could Carolina have another quarterback as their future? Todd McShay of ESPN thinks so.

Schuyler Callihan

by

DJPanther15

53 Men: LB Shaq Thompson Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Weatherly Ready to Fight For Expanded Role: "I Have Something to Prove"

Carolina Panthers defensive end Stephen Weatherly talked about his new opportunity that awaits him in Charlotte

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: EDGE Marquis Haynes Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers pass rusher Marquis Haynes could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Teddy Bridgewater, Robby Anderson Connection

The Carolina Panthers give a small glimpse of the new offensive attack

Schuyler Callihan

Inside the Panthers: Week 1 Training Camp Discussion

https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers/news/inside-the-panthers-week-1-training-camp-discussion-tmhpjTl5R0axa2CTidTjmA

Schuyler Callihan

by

Jason Hewitt