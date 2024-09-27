Tennessee star James Pearce Jr. falls to Panthers in 2025 NFL mock draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is a long way away, but it's never too early to start looking at who the Carolina Panthers could take with their first-round pick, especially after a year when the organization didn't have a first-rounder until they traded up on draft night.
In the latest mock draft by Cory Kinnan of NFL Draft On SI, he has the Panthers lucking out with Tennessee pass rusher James Pearce Jr. falling to them at No. 6.
"The Panthers have to find a quarterback, or maybe they are committed to Bryce Young despite his benching. Anyway, the Panthers are not in a position to bring another rookie quarterback into their building. Instead, they must look to add to premium positions. After trading Brian Burns to the Giants this offseason, they now replace him with Tennessee's tantalizing pass rusher James Pearce Jr. He didn't play a ton of snaps early in the season but turned it on against Oklahoma with six pressures and one sack."
Pearce had a breakout season in 2023 tallying 28 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. In four games this fall, Pearce hasn't been nearly as productive but water has its way of finding level. He's too talented to be bottled up all year long and the Panthers desperately need a young presence off the edge.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL insider points to Panthers’ desired price-tag for Bryce Young
NFL experts all in on Bengals over Panthers for Week 4 matchup
Panthers locker room felt better with Andy Dalton > Bryce Young
No, former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was not overrated