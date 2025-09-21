Tetairoa McMillan quickly becoming a star receiver for the Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have been searching for a dominant wide receiver for a very long time. They had DJ Moore for a few years as a legitimate weapon, but otherwise, they haven't had one since Steve Smith's prime.
Through two and almost a half games, it sure looks like they finally found one. Tetairoa McMillan has been everything the Panthers have hoped for and more, routinely posting highlight-reel catches and generally being the most dependable player on the offense.
Tetairoa McMillan starring again vs. Falcons
In the above video, Tetairoa McMillan legitimately almost jumped over the defensive back to make the grab. His knees were near Billy Bowman's head. He caught the ball securely with his hands, too, which is something so many Panthers pass-catchers have not done recently.
The Panthers desperately wanted a legit weapon that could help Bryce Young, not the other way around. Though it's in a small sample size, it certainly looks like they have that, paying off their draft-night risk.
The Panthers also needed an edge rusher badly, but they passed on that (or anything defensively, which they needed) for McMillan. So far, he's proven them absolutely right and looks like a future All-Pro in the making.
