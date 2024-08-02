The 10 Highest-Rated Panthers on Madden NFL 25
EA Sports is finally done going through its Madden NFL 25 ratings reveal, so now we know who the top-rated players are on the Carolina Panthers' roster. Most of this list you'll agree with, but the order and perhaps the player's overall rating is where you may disagree.
Below you'll see the top ten Panthers along with a few core attributes listed underneath which help make up their overall.
10. LT Ikem Ekwonu - 79 OVR
Speed: 75
Strength: 92
Agility: 57
Injury: 93
Stamina: 88
9. FS Xavier Woods - 82 OVR
Speed: 89
Strength: 71
Agility: 88
Jumping: 82
Injury: 94
Stamina: 94
8. WR Adam Thielen - 82 OVR
Speed: 89
Strength: 67
Agility: 89
Jumping: 94
Injury: 87
Stamina: 90
7. MLB Shaq Thompson - 83 OVR
Speed: 85
Strength: 75
Agility: 83
Jumping: 83
Injury: 89
Stamina: 93
6. RG Robert Hunt - 83 OVR
Speed: 67
Strength: 89
Agility: 61
Injury: 90
Stamina: 90
5. WR Diontae Johnson - 83 OVR
Speed: 90
Strength: 61
Agility: 90
Jumping: 86
Injury: 89
Stamina: 94
4. RT Taylor Moton - 84 OVR
Speed: 66
Strength: 88
Agility: 62
Jumping: 75
Injury: 99
Stamina: 96
3. LOLB Jadeveon Clowney - 84 OVR
Speed; 84
Strength: 85
Agility: 82
Jumping: 88
Injury: 83
Stamina: 83
2. CB Jaycee Horn - 86 OVR
Speed: 92
Strength: 65
Agility: 88
Jumping: 94
Injury: 84
Stamina: 90
1. RE Derrick Brown - 90 OVR
Speed: 73
Strength: 98
Agility: 70
Injury: 96
Stamina: 87
MORE STORIES FROM PANTHERS ON SI
Steve Wilks Lands Role with Local College Football Team
Free Agent QB Options for the Carolina Panthers