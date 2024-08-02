All Panthers

The 10 Highest-Rated Panthers on Madden NFL 25

Did EA Sports get it right?

Schuyler Callihan

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
EA Sports is finally done going through its Madden NFL 25 ratings reveal, so now we know who the top-rated players are on the Carolina Panthers' roster. Most of this list you'll agree with, but the order and perhaps the player's overall rating is where you may disagree.

Below you'll see the top ten Panthers along with a few core attributes listed underneath which help make up their overall.

10. LT Ikem Ekwonu - 79 OVR

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) during warm ups. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 75
Strength: 92
Agility: 57
Injury: 93
Stamina: 88

9. FS Xavier Woods - 82 OVR

Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) is introduced before the game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 89
Strength: 71
Agility: 88
Jumping: 82
Injury: 94
Stamina: 94

8. WR Adam Thielen - 82 OVR

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) warms up. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 89
Strength: 67
Agility: 89
Jumping: 94
Injury: 87
Stamina: 90

7. MLB Shaq Thompson - 83 OVR

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) during pregame. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 85
Strength: 75
Agility: 83
Jumping: 83
Injury: 89
Stamina: 93

6. RG Robert Hunt - 83 OVR

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Robert Hunt (68). Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 67
Strength: 89
Agility: 61
Injury: 90
Stamina: 90

5. WR Diontae Johnson - 83 OVR

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (5) stretches. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 90
Strength: 61
Agility: 90
Jumping: 86
Injury: 89
Stamina: 94

4. RT Taylor Moton - 84 OVR

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) during pregame warm ups. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 66
Strength: 88
Agility: 62
Jumping: 75
Injury: 99
Stamina: 96

3. LOLB Jadeveon Clowney - 84 OVR

Carolina Panthers LB Jadeveon Clowney (7) smiles at Carolina Panthers Practice Fields. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Speed; 84
Strength: 85
Agility: 82
Jumping: 88
Injury: 83
Stamina: 83

2. CB Jaycee Horn - 86 OVR

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8). Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 92
Strength: 65
Agility: 88
Jumping: 94
Injury: 84
Stamina: 90

1. RE Derrick Brown - 90 OVR

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95). Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 73
Strength: 98
Agility: 70
Injury: 96
Stamina: 87

