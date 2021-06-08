Thomas Davis Offering Cash Reward to Identify Suspects Who Broke Into His Home

This is not something anyone wants to wake up to.

Early Tuesday morning, former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis posted on Instagram photos and a few video clips of his house being broken into. The two suspects are seen rummaging through things in his garage. The two also stole his McLaren sportscar and wrecked it pretty badly.

You can check out the photos and videos that Davis posted below.

The Davis family will be offering a cash reward to anyone who can help identify the two suspects.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Greg Olsen's Family Receives Good News for Son, TJ

Revisiting the Carolina Panthers' 2019 Draft Class

Grading the Carolina Panthers' 2021 Offseason

Could Shi Smith be the Sleeper of the Panthers' 2021 Draft Class?

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.