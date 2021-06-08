Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

Thomas Davis Offering Cash Reward to Identify Suspects Who Broke Into His Home

This is not something anyone wants to wake up to.
Author:
Publish date:

Early Tuesday morning, former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis posted on Instagram photos and a few video clips of his house being broken into. The two suspects are seen rummaging through things in his garage. The two also stole his McLaren sportscar and wrecked it pretty badly. 

You can check out the photos and videos that Davis posted below.

The Davis family will be offering a cash reward to anyone who can help identify the two suspects.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Greg Olsen's Family Receives Good News for Son, TJ

Revisiting the Carolina Panthers' 2019 Draft Class

Grading the Carolina Panthers' 2021 Offseason

Could Shi Smith be the Sleeper of the Panthers' 2021 Draft Class?

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_11002361_168388579_lowres
News

Thomas Davis Offering Cash Reward to Identify Suspects Who Broke Into His Home

Untitled design
News

Julius Peppers, Ron Rivera on 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

USATSI_13730307_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Revisiting the Carolina Panthers' 2019 Draft Class

Untitled design
GM Report

Grading the Carolina Panthers' 2021 Offseason

USATSI_15223860_168388579_lowres
GM Report

See Where PFF Ranks Jeremy Chinn in their Top 32 Safeties List

Screen Shot 2021-06-01 at 1.56.46 PM
GM Report

Roundtable: Who is Most Likely to Have a Breakout Season in 2021?

USATSI_15311373_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

Screen Shot 2021-06-05 at 9.46.09 AM
GM Report

Could Shi Smith be the Sleeper of the Panthers' 2021 Draft Class?