Thomas Davis to Sign One-Day Contract with the Carolina Panthers

One of the best Panthers of all-time gets to retire as a Panther.

Wednesday evening, the Washington Football Team announced that linebacker and former Panthers great, Thomas Davis, had been released. Davis reunited with former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera in Washington after spending just one year with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019.

This past season with the Football Team, Davis only appeared in seven games and registered just six tackles but was nursing a knee injury for much of the season.

Shortly after his release, Davis took to Instagram to inform fans that he will be signing a one-day contract with Carolina to retire from the NFL as a Panther, which will take place on March 11th.

Davis was selected 16th overall by the Panthers in the 2005 NFL Draft out of Georgia and went on to be one of the best players in team history. Davis will retire as the organization's leading tackler (1,258), most games played by a defensive player (176), 2nd most sacks by a linebacker (28.0), and the 2nd most takeaways by a linebacker (24).

During Carolina's incredible 15-1 season and Super Bowl run in 2015, Davis had one of the best seasons of his career and was a big part of the defense's success. He finished that year with 105 tackles, 12 QB hits, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and four interceptions. He was selected a First-Team All-Pro at the conclusion of the 2015 season and was also named to his first Pro Bowl.

Davis was a fan favorite in Carolina and will certainly go down as one of the best to ever do it in the black and blue.

