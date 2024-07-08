All Panthers

Three Panthers Poised to Take the Next Step in 2024

A few players on Carolina's roster who are ready to take on a bigger role this fall.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

Whether it be the arrival of the new coaching staff, better surrounding talent, or health, there are a number of reasons to expect a handful of Carolina Panthers to take the next step in their development. Today, we look at three of those players and no, we're not including Bryce Young in this conversation although he fits the description. He's a given.

1. TE Tommy Tremble

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) scores a touchdown. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
It feels like Tremble has been on the verge of breaking out for quite some time, but in this offense, it might finally happen. While all the attention will be on rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tremble is the most well-rounded player in that room. The numbers may not indicate it, but Tremble has improved as a pass-catcher. He caught 72% of passes thrown in his direction in 2023, proving he can be a reliable option for Bryce Young.

2. LT Ikem Ekwonu

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) runs on to the field. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Dave Canales said himself this is a good offense for offensive tackles. How so? The ball is going to get out quick. 2.7 seconds or less, as preferred by the Panthers' head coach. More importantly, there will be a major emphasis on the running game which will allow Ekownu to thrive as a mauler. That's his bread and butter.

3. CB Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) back on defense during OTAs. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
What's the reasoning behind putting Horn on this list? Well, this could be the year he finally stays on the field and cements himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. It's hard to prove you're one of the best when you're on the sideline. Horn told reporters earlier this spring he took a different approach to his offseason workout regimen and believes it will lead to him being more available.

